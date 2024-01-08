Is One Piece Egghead Island Arc coming on Netflix?

One Piece Egghead Island premiered on Crunchyroll recently, and now, fans who can’t access the platform want to know if the new story arc is coming to Netflix.

One Piece is an anime that has been running for decades, and it still hasn’t lost its charm. In fact, with each passing year, the One Piece community only keeps growing.

After the Wano Arc, the anime series moved forward with the Egghead Island Arc that began with Episode 1089 on January 7, 2023. The previous arc technically ended on the 1085th episode, but it took four more episodes to show the transitional phase.

Following the events of the Wano Arc, Luffy’s crew heads toward a new and more challenging adventure. While many significant characters accompany the Straw Hat Pirate, some are left behind.

Will One Piece Egghead Arc be released on Netflix?

Initially, only Crunchyroll and Funimation held the responsibility of simulcasting the episodes of Egghead Arc. However, Netflix recently revealed on social media that the new episodes of One Piece will be made available on the platform starting January 13, 2024. When writing this article, we aren’t aware of the time schedule the anime will follow on Netflix.

Even though the streaming giant hosts several anime in its library, none of those are as extensive as One Piece. Also, it’s worth pointing out that the platform doesn’t have all the episodes that lead to Egghead Island Arc. However, it has recently added the episodes of Marineford Arc.

One Piece live-action has been a success for Netflix – it also became one of the most-watched series on the streaming platform. So, there is a possibility that Netflix has decided to add the episodes after analyzing the potential of the popular animanga series. Adding to that, the platform has also started working on One Piece’s remake with a new set of animators. In a nutshell, One Piece has become one of the favorite franchises for Netflix.

Apart from that, the newest film release within the franchise, One Piece Film: Red, is available to watch on Netflix. So, if you haven’t watched the movie yet, you can stream it now from the comfort of your home.

