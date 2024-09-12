Is Garp alive in One Piece? What happened to him in Hachinosu?

Monkey D. Garp invaded Hachinosu and challenged the Blackbeard Pirates to save Koby, but his status remained unknown after the fight. So, here’s what happened to him.

The Egghead Arc in One Piece features the Marine’s battle against Blackbeard Pirates. They captured Koby and the SWORD members led by Garp raided Hachinosu. However, Teach’s crew was much stronger than it used to be two years prior.

They even had Kuzan, a former Admiral in their crew. The Ten Titanic Captains are some of the most powerful pirates in the New World. In comparison, the SWORD members aren’t that strong. Garp, on the other hand, was the pillar of the rescue team.

However, after getting on years and facing his former student as an enemy, Garp took some serious damage. His status remained unknown since then, but One Piece Chapter 1126 finally reveals what happened to him. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Chapter 1126!

What happened to Garp in Hachinosu?

Garp lost the fight against the Blackbeard Pirates in Hachinosu.

The fight against the Blackbeard Pirates is the first display of Garp’s true strength as the manga has only told tales of his heroism in his prime. Needless to say, an older Garp is significantly weaker but he still gave Kuzan and the rest of the Pirates a run for their money.

Garp was heavily outnumbered but he was mostly fighting against Kuzan. Shiryu also played a major role in the battle and Garp lost against them. Kuzan had Garp pinned down but the latter encourages everyone by saying, “Justice will prevail.”

In Chapter 1088, Koby used Honesty Impact to escape with the SWORD members. Although the rescue mission was a success, they still had to leave Garp behind. The Marine Hero proudly laughed at Koby’s heroic display of strength and said that the young Marines were the future of the Navy. The manga never cleared what the Blackbeard Pirates did to him until Chapter 1126.

Is Garp alive in the One Piece manga?

Yes, Garp is currently alive in One Piece.

In One Piece Chapter 1126, Blackbeard returns to Hachinosu after his fight with the Heart Pirates. During the time he was away, Garp and the SWORD members raided his pirate paradise. After returning, he rebukes Pizzaro for allowing Koby to escape while also praising Kuzan for capturing Garp.

It’s clear that they will keep Garp hostage for a while, but at least the manga has confirmed that the beloved Marine Hero is still alive. He is covered in bandages and chained up in a prison cell.

One Piece manga will soon commence the second arc of the Final Saga, so check out our guide on what to expect from the Elbaf Arc. For more from the high seas, check out how One Piece sparks the beginning of a new war and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.