Is Blue Lock: The Movie streaming? How to watch Episode Nagi

Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi is about to arrive in theatres worldwide. Here’s how and where you can watch the sports film.

Blue Lock is one of the most popular Shonen manga going, so it stands that it’d become a hit sports anime too Blue Lock, a strategy developed by football icon Ego Jinpachi, aims to create the world’s best egotist striker. The anime will follow the antics of star footballer Yoichi Isagi in Season 2, who has enlisted in the Blue Lock Project under the tutelage of football enigma Ego Jinpachi.

Isagi, a prominent character in the franchise, is attempting to become the world’s best striker. Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi is a new movie that already took Japanese theatres by storm. The movie is based on the spin-off manga, following Seishirou Nagi and Reo Mikage as they make their way through Blue Lock

You can check out our Blue Lock: The Movie review to find if it’s any good. Since the movie is about to hit global theatres, is it available on any streaming platforms?

Is Blue Lock: The Movie streaming online?

Currently, Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi is not streaming on any platform.

However, the previous Blue Lock season is available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, so the movie will most likely be available online in several months. However, they will not stream it online until after the thetrical release. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

How to watch Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie

Crunchyroll

Blue Lock: The Movie will release in US theatres on Friday, June 28, 2024. Sony and Crunchyroll manage the film’s worldwide distribution, allowing for a wider release of the movie.

You can check the release date and time at your nearest theatre. Here are the Blue Luck: The Movie – Episode Nagi global release dates so far:

27 June, 2024: Denmark, Hungary, Ukraine

28 June, 2024: Canada, Turkey, USA

July 5, 2024: UK, Ireland

July 11, 2024: Brazil, Mexico

July 12, 2024: Taiwan

July 19, 2024: Sweden

July 23, 2024: Germany

