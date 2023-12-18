Hyakushō Kizoku Season 2: Everything we know

Hiromu Arakawa’s manga Hyakusho Kizoku is getting a second season. Here’s what we know so far about Season 2 of the anime series.

Slice-of-life comedy series Hyakusho Kizoku, originally serialized from December 2006 to March 2009 in Shinshokan’s magazine Un Poco, has exciting news for fans. Following its relatively successful debut season, it will return for Season 2.

Set in a dairy farm, the series is inspired by author Hiromu Arakawa’s own experiences growing up in a farming community in Hokkaido. With 4.1 million copies currently in circulation and the eighth volume scheduled for release on December 20, 2023, fans can look forward to more heartwarming moments from this feel-good comedy anime in the future.

So, following the announcement of the series Season 2, here’s what you need to know about Hyakushō Kizoku.

Hyakushō Kizoku renewed for Season 2

On December 18, it was announced that Hyakushō Kizoku would return for its second season.

At present, this is all the information we have about Hyakushō Kizoku (also known in English as The Peasant Noble) Season 2.

However, the first season premiered on Tokyo MX on July 7. It had 12 episodes and each was roughly four minutes long. Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, we can expect Season 2 to follow the same format.

Hyakushō Kizoku plot

We don’t have the details on the plot for Hyakushō Kizoku Season 2 yet. However, given that Season 1 depicted Arakawa’s life as a farmer in Hokkaido for seven years after graduating from agricultural school and before becoming a manga artist, it’s likely that Season 2 will continue in the same vein.

Hailing from a multigenerational farming family, er time working on her family farm also influenced her work on her popular Silver Spoon manga, a slice-of-life series about students at an agricultural school.

Cast and crew

We don’t have the official cast and crew yet for Season 2. However, Season 1 was produced by Pie in the Sky Studios and directed by Inui-san!’s Yutaro Sawada. Ayana Matsumoto handled the character design and also worked as the animation director. And the anime’s ending theme song, Cyan Innocence, was performed by FRAM.

Season 1 stars the following:

Mutsumi Tamura as Hiromu Arakawa

Mariko Honda as Ishii-san

Shigeru Chiba as Oyaji-dono

Kujira as Okan

While we have very little information about Season 2, we can expect more information about the upcoming series in 2024, speculated to have a Summer debut on the Tokyo MX channel. It’s international streaming platform is still unknown. But, just like Season 1, we can expect a DVD copy to be available soon after the series concludes.

