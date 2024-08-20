Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 officially has a release date, and it’s soon

After months of teases, Hunter x Hunter’s official return has a date, and you’ll be reading the latest chapter very soon indeed.

We’ve been waiting for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 for almost two years now. Unfortunately, health issues have slowed down creator Yoshihiro Togashi, who’s been dealing with some chronic back pain.

Gradually, though, he’s managed to return to the manga, pushing forward and creating a backlog so readers can enjoy the story again. Now we know when the next chapter arrives.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 is coming on October 7, 2024, in Shonen Jump Weekly. This was revealed in the Jump Press livestream, where several franchises got updates from the publisher.

To call this welcome news is an understatement, as we’ve been getting hints that Yoshihiro was sitting on a few installments of Gon’s misadventures for a while. We don’t know exactly how many chapters are in the wings, but it’s at least a couple of months’ worth, giving plenty of reading for ardent fans.

Sadly, there’s no mention of what this might be for the anime show based on the manga, though there could very well be movement there since more runway is coming narratively.

“I’ve been waiting forever. Let’s just hope this time it doesn’t go on another long hiatus,” one fan stated on X/Twitter. “Jujutsu Kaisen goes but thankfully Hunter x Hunter returns,” said another.

That last comment references another bit of news from that livestream: Jujutsu Kaisen is finishing in five chapters. Yes, we have another climax so soon after the My Hero Academia ending. They just keep coming!

At least Hunter X Hunter is indeed coming back for now so fill the gap. We have the ever-reliable One Piece, too. Check out our upcoming anime list for more franchises to keep an eye on if you need to fill a gap in your viewing or reading schedule.