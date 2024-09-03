Hunter x Hunter creator’s health has “deteriorated” according to worrying update

Hunter x Hunter is coming back soon, but recent updates from creator Yoshihiro Togashi have fans asking for another hiatus.

The wait for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 comes to an end in October, almost two years since Chapter 400 dropped. The delay has been for good reason, as Yoshihiro has been up against some increasingly severe health problems involving his back that have prevented him from working on the manga.

This year, he’s managed to get back on track, producing several chapters for publication, as well as working on storyboards for the anime show. But his latest comments suggest he needs another period of rest.

“Thanks to you, I was able to hand over the color manuscript to the editor. Your kind words of encouragement and concern have given me strength. Thank you very much,” he said in a tweet. “My back has really deteriorated.”

He’s referencing the response to a previous post, where he mentioned his back and spine felt like “Jenga”, and questioned what would happen first: his manuscripts would be collected or he’d collapse, ending with “low back pain high”. Needless to say, his followers were incredibly concerned.

Thankfully, it seems the outpouring of support left an impact, helping to sustain him until the work he’d finished was picked up for publishing. Now, people would really like him to rest before returning to the adventures of Gon Freecss.

“Please take care of yourself. I grew up watching Yu Yu Hakusho, and now I’m a complete old lady. I’d like to continue supporting you for a long time to come,” one fan commented on his post. “First of all, health comes first.”

It’s a sentiment echoed many times over. “Your strength and determination to continue creating is a great encouragement to all of us. Please take care of yourself, and I pray for a speedy recovery,” another says.

“Thank you for your hard work! Please take a rest…” adds a third. Togashi banked over a dozen chapters during this burst of creativity, so we have plenty of storytelling to look forward to. That said, his health matters above all else, and we hope he gets the rest and recuperation he needs.

