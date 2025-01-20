Hulu accidentally leaks when Dragon Ball Daima is ending

According to a Hulu leak, we know when Dragon Ball Daima will come to an end – and it’s soon.

Daima has a specific schedule: new episodes come to Hulu a week after their debut on Crunchyroll, which comes after they air on Japanese TV.

Dragon Ball fans can find the vast majority of the franchise on Hulu today. From the classic Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Daima, the service streams every sequel, including the underrated Dragon Ball GT.

However, Daima has been met with a mixed reception. Fans of the classic Dragon Ball anime have enjoyed the show (which recently gave a new transformation for Vegeta) but others who wanted something more similar to Dragon Ball Super have been left a bit disappointed.

When is Dragon Ball Daima ending?

According to Hulu, Dragon Ball Daima will end with Episode 20 on February 20, 2025.



This was leaked via the streaming platform’s press schedule website. If it’s true, that means the last episode will debut on February 13, 2025, in Japan and on Crunchyroll.

While this has since been taken down from the website, it’s possible to verify it was there through Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine:

There isn’t any information regarding the possibility of Season 2 right now. Considering this is the last series with Akira Toriyama’s involvement, producing more episodes than originally planned could be a tricky decision that risks the favor of fans.

The show’s 20-episode count was first confirmed by Toei’s representative in Latin America, Daniel Castañeda, but the interview was also later taken down. As Castañeda had revealed this almost a year before the release, so there’s a chance that Toei changed its plans since then.

Other Dragon Ball shows might leave Hulu soon

According to a message on Hulu, Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super will expire on February 1, 2025.

As Hulu could still renew the licensing deal, this doesn’t necessarily mean the series will leave the service. In fact, two years ago, fans would also see a message that these series would expire soon (on February 1 too!).

As Dragon Ball is a popular series, there’s a good chance Hulu is already trying to renew the contract. If the message leaves the service in a few days, it means they have reached an agreement. If not, it means it will likely leave the service.

