Solo Leveling: Reawakening may never come to Crunchyroll for a simple reason

Solo Leveling: Reawakening hit cinemas earlier this month, but if you’re hoping it will drop on Crunchyroll, it may not arrive in the shape you’re expecting.

Solo Leveling, the story of a weak and afraid hunter Jinwoo in a world of monsters and evil forces who suddenly gains the unique ability to level up in strength, proved to be one of the most exhilarating and critically acclaimed anime of 2024. It even achieved the position of sixth most popular series on Crunchyroll.

It has been 10 months since the South Korean masterpiece last hit our screens, and soon fans will be able to see Jinwoo back in action via streaming platforms, however perhaps not in the way they thought. Despite the release of the new movie Solo Leveling: Reawakening, it’s likely only part of this will be available via streaming.

Here’s how you can continue your journey into the dungeons with Jinwoo.

How to watch Solo Leveling: Reawakening

Currently, and for the foreseeable future, it seems that Solo Leveling: Reawakening has been made available purely for a theatrical release (it premiered on December 4 in US cinemas). However this is for good reason, and fans don’t need to feel like they’re missing out.

The movie comprises of a compressed recap of the first season, with a brief look at the start of Season 2 (specifically the first two episodes). So, for fans of the first season, it is mostly a run-through of the TV series so far, and there may be some who simply can’t wait till January to continue the story. However, for those who wish to hold off, it’s not long until they will be able to catch up on streaming.

Will Solo Leveling: Reawakening come to streaming?

Aniplex

While Solo Leveling: Reawakening will most likely not be released on Crunchyroll, in essence all the new content in the movie will be available to stream.

Since the movie is essentially just a recap plus two new episodes, viewers can be certain they’ve not missed anything by waiting for Season 2 to start.

One can never know with Crunchyroll, however, as they constantly have impromptu additions to their catalog. Keep your eyes peeled for any news of Solo Leveling: Reawakening being added.

Solo Leveling Season 2 will premiere on Crunchyroll sometime in January, but the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Make sure you’ve got your Crunchyroll subscription set up before then, starting from $7.99 a month, and in the meantime catch up on the incredible first season or check out our list of the best anime to watch.