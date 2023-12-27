How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale — what time is it out?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is all set for its grand finale this week – so here’s how and what time you can watch it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is the most intense the series has ever been. Adapting two arcs from the manga, the series features Gojo’s high school days in the first five episodes while the rest of the season adapts the fan-favorite Shibuya Incident arc.

However, both arcs are terribly brutal as they plunge fan-favorite characters into more and more darkness. The Shibuya Incident has more tragedies than any other arc in the series. Now that the season is one episode away from its finale, fans have a lot of surprising moments in store for them.

Ever since the Shibuya Incident began, the situation only kept getting worse for the sorcerers. Although the villains had casualties on their end, the sorcerers were on the losing end. The instigator of the incident, Psuedo-Geto, is still unharmed, as everyone is helpless in the face of his absolute power. The recent episode already features Yuki’s surprising entrance, as all the sorcerers gather in one place. Here’s how and when you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale.

Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale (Episode 23) will release on December 28 at 12:00am JST. Unlike the first season, which had 24 episodes, the second season only had 23 episodes. According to the usual schedule, the English dub of Season 2 finale should be released on January 11 globally.

The episode will be available on streaming platforms across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale

The upcoming episodes will be officially available on Crunchyroll and Netflix at the same time.

However, we do recommend anime enthusiasts stream the series on Crunchyroll. While both are top streaming platforms, Crunchyroll subs are more faithful to the original source.

Here’s a look a the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23:

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

