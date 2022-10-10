How to watch Bleach Thousand Year Blood War anime: Release date & time

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

The upcoming Bleach Thousand Year War anime may have leaked – but when is its release date, where can you legally watch it?

Bleach Thousand Year War, AKA the new Bleach anime season, has been one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

This new season, which will be the 17th season of the anime, will undoubtedly follow the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo’s manga. This is the final arc of the manga, covering volumes 55-74 and running over 200 chapters.

But amidst leaks and platform changes, many fans may be asking: when and where can I watch Bleach Thousand Year War?

When can I watch the Bleach Thousand Year War anime?

Bleach Thousand Year War is set to be released officially on October 10, 2022.

We write this because just recently, the first episode of the series was leaked by Disney+, which sent the entire fandom into a frenzy.

According to Anime Senpai, the episode was reportedly made available in New Zealand and Brazil for a brief moment, and some fans were able to download the episode before Disney pulled it from the platform.

Things are mostly back to normal for the release of the series, and despite there being leaks, fans of the show are urging each other on Twitter to avoid spreading the unreleased material.

Where can I watch Bleach Thousand Year War?

You can watch Bleach Thousand Year War on Disney+.

Some fans of Bleach were initially unsure of Disney housing the series, as they were concerned that Disney would water down the darker aspects of the show. However, the series seems too set in stone to be affected by the streaming platform.

The plot involves the Wandenreich, a secret group of the Quincy. A thousand years ago, the Quincy were defeated in a war against the Shinigami. In the fallout, they escaped and hid for years, but they’ve since been regaining their power.

The Wandenreich is now expected to attack the Soul Society, creating an all-out war between the Shinigami and the Quincy. And it’s up to the soul reaper protagonist Ichigo to save the Soul Society.

Needless to say, this is going to be an epic season, regardless of when or where it’s released.