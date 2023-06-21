How many One Piece movies are there?

One Piece’s beautiful storytelling isn’t simply limited to its weekly episodes, as there are several films that explore new adventures. Here’s a list of all the One Piece movies.

One Piece is a popular Shonen anime and manga series that follows Luffy in his adventures as he strives to become the Pirate King. The manga started in 1997 and was adapted into an anime two years after its debut. Since then, there are several side stories that feature new adventures of Luffy and his crew.

Movies, in addition to manga chapters and anime adaptations, are a significant part of the One Piece franchise. Toei Animation produces and distributes the One Piece movies. It is the same studio as the weekly anime series.

The majority of the movies follow the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. These standalone movies are non-canon, with little to no influence from Eiichiro Oda, the author and illustrator of the One Piece manga. Delve deeper to find out about the One Piece movies.

All One Piece movies in chronological order

There are a total of 15 movies, and among them, Eiichiro Oda is active in the production and contributes to these four movies: One Piece Film: Strong World, One Piece Film: Z, One Piece Film: Gold, and One Piece Film: Red. Here are all the film titles, along with MyAnimeList ratings.

One Piece: The Movie (7.09/10)

Clockwork Island Adventure (7.10/10)

Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (6.87/10)

One Piece: Dead End (7.53/10)

The Cursed Holy Sword (7.13/10)

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (7.74/10)

The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (7.20/10)

The Episode of Arabasta – The Desert Princess and the Pirates (7.32/10)

The Episode of Chopper Plus – Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura (7.45/10)

One Piece Film: Strong World (8.08/10)

Straw Hat Chase (6.94/10)

One Piece Film: Z (8.14/10)

One Piece Film: Gold (7.90/10)

Stampede (8.22/10)

One Piece Film: Red (7.86/10)

