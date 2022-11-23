How many Mob Psycho 100 episodes are there? Crunchyroll release schedule

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Mob Psycho 100 is releasing its final season on Crunchyroll, but what is the release schedule, and how many episodes are left?

Mob Psycho 100 is finally back for Season 3, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvelously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s a shame that this will be its final season.

The series is described by Crunchyroll as follows: “Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. “Mob,” is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him!”

Crunchyroll is also the streaming platform that is dropping each new episode of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, but what is the release schedule, and how many episodes are left? Let us explain…

How many Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 episodes will there be?

For Season 3, there will be 12 episodes of Mob Psycho 100.

That means we are over halfway through the season right now, so it’s time to catch up!

This will also bring the ultimate episode count of Mob Psycho 100 up to 37, with Season 1 having 12 episodes and Season 2 having 13.

What day and time do Mob Psycho 100 episodes come out?

Regarding the anime’s release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of Mob Psycho:

Episode 1: Thursday, October 6

Episode 2: Thursday, October 13

Episode 3: Thursday, October 20

Episode 4: Thursday, October 27

Episode 5: Thursday, November 3

Episode 6: Thursday, November 10

Episode 7: Thursday, November 17

Episode 8: Thursday, November 24

Episode 9: Thursday, December 1

Episode 10: Thursday, December 8

Episode 11: Thursday, December 15

Episode 12: Thursday, December 22

The episodes will be releasing at midnight on Japan Standard Time, meaning the release time will differ based on your time zone. For many countries, this means that the episode will drop on a Wednesday rather than a Thursday.

9am PDT (Wednesday)

12pm EDT (Wednesday)

2pm Brazil (Wednesday)

5pm UK (Wednesday)

6pm Central European Summer Time (Wednesday)

10:30pm India Standard Time (Wednesday)

4am Australia

6amm New Zealand

Mob Psycho Episodes 1-8 are available to stream on Crunchyroll now.