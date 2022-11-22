How many Chainsaw Man episodes are there? Crunchyroll release schedule

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest animes out there right now, and with more episodes coming out each week, where can you find them?
Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s finally arrived on the streaming platform Crunchyroll, where many other anime shows can be found.
The plot is described as Crunchyroll as: “Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’– a man with a devil’s heart.”
But if you’re someone looking to get into the series now, you may be wondering: how many Chainsaw Man episodes are there, and when are they coming to Crunchyroll?
How many Chainsaw Man episodes will there be?
For Season 1, there will be 12 episodes of Chainsaw Man.
That means we are over half way through the first season right now, so it’s time to catch up!
What day and time do Chainsaw Man episodes come out?
Regarding the anime’s release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of Chainsaw Man:
- Episode 1: Wednesday, October 12
- Episode 2: Wednesday, October 19
- Episode 3: Wednesday, October 26
- Episode 4: Wednesday, November 2
- Episode 5: Wednesday, November 9
- Episode 6: Wednesday, November 16
- Episode 7: Wednesday, November 23
- Episode 8: Wednesday, November 30
- Episode 9: Wednesday, December 7
- Episode 10: Wednesday, December 14
- Episode 11: Wednesday, December 21
- Episode 12: Wednesday, December 28
The episodes will be releasing at midnight on Japan Standard Time, meaning the release time will differ based on your time zone. For many countries, this means that the episode will drop on a Tuesday rather than a Wednesday:
- 9am PDT (Tuesday)
- 12pm EDT (Tuesday)
- 2pm Brazil (Tuesday)
- 5pm UK (Tuesday)
- 6pm Central European Summer Time (Tuesday)
- 10:30pm India Standard Time (Tuesday)
- 4am Australia
- 6amm New Zealand
Chainsaw Man Episodes 1-7 are available to stream on Crunchyroll now.