Anime takes top spot as highest-rated TV show of 2024

2024 has been a great year for TV shows so far, but an anime has managed to snatch the title of IMDb’s highest-rated TV show of the year.

In the world of anime, One Piece has been a reigning giant for 25 years. Its influence and popularity aren’t just contained to Japan, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch it every week all over the world. However, few imagined it’d beat Hollywood’s biggest franchises to become people’s favorite TV show.

IMDb has now released the top 10 TV shows of 2024 so far with the highest average rating. The list contains some of this year’s best, including The Bear, House of the Dragon, The Boys, and Shogun. But One Piece has beat them all with a rating of 9.08.

Following it is the historical drama Shogun with a rating of 8.79. For those who don’t know yet, the series has earned a whopping 26 nominations at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. After that, we have X-Men ‘97, the only other animated series on the list besides One Piece.

The Bear wowed the viewers with a its third season this year and earned the fourth spot with an 8.59 rating. Then comes Fallout, one of the best video game adaptations of all time. It has an admirable score of 8.54.

Never one to stay behind, The Boys made its way to the list in full glory with an 8.43. HBO’s hit drama and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon earned an 8.36 and the seventh spot on the highest-rated TV shows list.

True Detective is up next, with an 8.27. The last two TV shows – One Day and The Gentlemen – have the same rating of 8.25.

All of these are wonderful shows, which makes One Piece’s victory all the more important. It indicates how anime is getting wider exposure in western countries. And if any anime can charm the whole world so effortlessly, it’s One Piece, as we’ve seen.

