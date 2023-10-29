Are you struggling to find your next big anime series to watch? Here are 10 of the highest-rated anime available on Netflix US today.

Netflix is the hottest newcomer to the world of anime, releasing hit new series in 2023 including Pluto, Captain Laserhawk and Castlevania: Nocturne.

But did you know that its streaming catalog includes some of the most popular anime in the world? If you’re struggling to find your next binge-watch, then look no further.

From sci-fi thrillers to supernatural horror, here are the 10 highest-rated anime series available to stream on Netflix US today.

Highest-rated anime available on Netflix US

With a growing library of top-tier anime titles, it can be challenging to decide what to watch. So we’ve scoured IMDB and Netflix US’s catalog to find the top 10 highest anime series for your viewing pleasure.

10. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)

And finally, to end our list is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners with an IMDb rating of 8.3. This Netflix original takes place in a dystopian future known as Night City, where corruption and cybernetic implants are all the rage.

The series follows the story of David Martinez, a street kid seeking revenge for his mothers death. With colourful animation and a catchy soundtrack, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners explores themes of violence, trust and the consequences of a corrupt capitalist society.

9. Naruto (2002 – 2007)

Another anime classic, and one of the most well-known series in the US aside from Pokémon, of course Naruto had to feature on this list.

So, what’s it about? Coming in with a fan rating of 8.4 on IMDB, Naruto tells the story of a young ninja with a powerful demon sealed within him. It’s a coming-of-age story like no other. With dreams of becoming the leader of his village, join Naruto as he overcomes numerous challenges and adversaries in this 220 episode series to grow into the formidable ninja we know and love.

8. Fullmetal Alchemist (2003 – 2004)

Another classic anime whose name transcends its genre, Fullmetal Alchemist is considered one of the best anime of all time. And all 51 episodes (plus additional spinoff films) are available on Netflix.

The series tracks the journey of the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse, who, after a disastrous attempt to bring their mother back from the dead, lose their bodies. In his quest to restore his brother to his original state, Edward must join the military and accidentally uncovers a government conspiracy. With thrilling adventures, profound moral themes, and an 8.5 IMDb rating, it really is a must see series. This brief summary doesn’t do it justice at all.

7. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (2012 – present)

True to its name, this anime – to some – is quite bizarre. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a unique series that spans over a century and features multiple characters, all with the nickname JoJo.

The series is a wild and imaginative ride that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish, well-deserving of its 8.5 IMDb rating. Over the episodes, each JoJo is made to face supernatural threats and confronts villains with names inspired by American music. So, if you fancy a shonen anime with elements of horror, then this one could be for you.

6. Demon Slayer (2019 – present)

Based on the popular manga of the same name, Demon Slayer is next on our list. This supernatural anime tells the story of Tanjiro, a teenage boy whose family is attacked by demons, leaving only two survivors – him and his sister Nezuko. But there’s a twist! Nezuko is slowly transforming into a demon.

Rated 8.6 on IMDb, with breath-taking animation and intense action scenes, follow Tanjiro’s journey to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister across all 4 season on Netflix US.

5. Monster (2004)

Monster is another legendary anime. Set in 1986 Germany and from the mind of Naoki Urasawa (the genius behind Netflix’s Pluto), tells the tale of Dr. Kenzo Tenma, a gifted surgeon whose life takes a dark turn after saving a young boy.

Years later, after a series of murders point to the now grown-up boy as the prime suspect, Tenma embarks on a quest to stop him, uncovering a tangled web of conspiracy and corruption along the way. If you love psychological thrillers, then this is the perfect anime for you. And with a 8.7 IMDb rating, its clear many fans would agree.

4. Vinland Saga (2019 – 2023)

Vinland Saga is one of the newer entries on our list. Set in 11th century Northern Europe, the story follows young Viking Thorfinn as he embarks on an epic quest through the Viking world to reach Vinland.

The series is one of the most popular modern anime streaming today, receiving an 8.8 rating on IMDB, and combines gritty violence with slice-of-life drama to make it an unforgettable watch. If you’re not usually a fan of historical anime, give Vinland Saga a watch – it might just change your mind.

3. One Piece (1999 – present)

One Piece is one of the longest running anime (and manga) of all time. It’s a colossal 20 season adventure, of which 18 of those can be found on Netflix US.

Created by manga artist Eiichiro Oda, the series revolves around the lovable Monkey D. Luffy and his quirky crew of pirates on their quest to uncover the legendary treasure, the One Piece. This epic tale of exploration, friendship, and adventure boasts an impressive 8.9 fan rating on IMDb. With the original series, a new live-action adaptation, and spin-off movies, Netflix US provides a treasure trove for anime enthusiasts.

2. Death Note (2006 – 2007)

Death Note needs no introduction. But we’ll give it one anyway. As one of the most widely recognized anime of all time, Death Note is a must-watch series. And it’s available in multiple languages on Netflix US.

Follow high school prodigy Light Yagami as he discovers the Death Note, a notebook that grants the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it, all thanks to the Shinigami (Japanese death spirit) Ryuk.

The enthralling cat-and-mouse battle of wits between Light and investigator L, sparked by this fateful day, solidifies Death Note in the heart of fans as a beloved classic, earning it a place on this list with an IMDb rating of 8.9.

1. Hunter x Hunter (2011 – 2014)

Hunter x Hunter, rated 9.0 on IMDb, opens our list with an explosive start.

From the mind of Yoshihiro Togashi, the series follows a young boy called Gon Freecas. Join him on his quest become a hunter, just like his father was before he mysteriously disappeared.

Packed with themes of friendship, loyalty and betrayal, Hunter x Hunter’s gripping narrative which makes it a fan favorite.

And there you have it. There’s the 10 highest-rated anime series available on Netflix US today. Covering a wide spectrum of genres and themes, there’s definitely one out there for every anime enthusiast – even if it’s an undiscovered gem that didn’t make our list.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in the world of anime. Who knows for how much longer these fantastic titles will be available on the platform? Happy streaming!

Check out these series on Netflix here. While you’re streaming, why not take a look at our other anime coverage?

