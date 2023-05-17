Hell’s Paradise: How strong is Yamada Asaemon Sagiri?

Yamada Asaemon Sagiri is an important character in Hell’s Paradise. She’s the only woman in the Yamada Clan to receive a formal ranking and has displayed her skills since the beginning of the series.

In Hell’s Paradise, Samurai are warriors who are in service to a daimyo, or feudal lord, as loyal retainers. Among them are the famous Yamada Clan, who are famous for making medicine, sword testing, and above all, for being talented executioners.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s only the men from the Samurai families who train in swordsmanship and other necessary skills to serve their lords. In contrast, women are responsible for taking care of the family household.

However, Sagiri, the daughter of the clan head, breaks the stereotypes of her clan and becomes a full-fledged Asaemon with exceptional skills. Here’s a look at Sagiri’s powers and abilities that make her one of the strongest Asaemon.

Sagiri’s Swordsmanship in Hell’s Paradise

Crunchyroll

Sagiri has demonstrated excellent speed and reflexes. She was able to sneak behind Gabimaru, who is a trained assassin. If not for the sound of the bell she wears with her uniform, Sagiri could likely be able to behead him.

Article continues after ad

Sagiri, like every Asaemon, is capable of decapitating her victims with a single, clean cut from her blade. According to Senta and Genji, Sagiri’s rank is at the bottom because of being a woman. Nonetheless, when her mind is set, Sagiri’s swordplay is unrivalled.

A highly efficient skill she acquired as an Asaemon is the ability to analyze an individual’s anatomy. By merely cutting them down with her sword, Sagiri was able to discover that the Soshin on the island had muscles and bones but no signs of internal organs.

Article continues after ad

Does Sagiri learn new skills on the island?

On the island, the expedition team learns that Tao is the source of one’s life energy. It exists within all living beings, and each human has a specific attribute. Sagiri has the wood attribute Tao, and she has the upper hand against Earth Tao users.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Shion, a Tao user who awoke this capacity long before her, stated that Sagiri was capable of feeling the energy considerably faster than him after progressively becoming accustomed to it. After learning from Yuzuriha, Sagiri was able to suppress her Tao and conceal her presence from others.

Article continues after ad

Because Tao is powered by an individual’s extremes or discord, Sagiri is capable of increasing her Tao by following the “Middle Way” This technique primarily requires accepting doubt from within herself along with her strength and weakness, which allows her to combat Rien in her Kishikai. Sagiri needs to concentrate on her breathing in order to complete this task.

Hell’s Paradise can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Genya’s abilities in Demon Slayer | Muzan Kibutsuji abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer’s The Infinity Castle | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 | Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Hell’s Paradise’s Elixir of Life | One Piece’s Empty Throne | One Piece creator | One Piece manga hiatuses | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | One Piece Shanks’ twin theory | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s Talk no Jutsu problem