Haikyuu!! to answer fan questions in special panel soon

Haikyuu!! fans now have a chance to ask their questions directly to the makers of the anime, and it’s sooner than you might think.

Though Haikyuu!! manga ended years ago, the franchise is still enjoying incredible popularity worldwide. A big thanks goes to the anime show by Production I.G., and the new movie, Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle, by TOHO Animation.

Following the film’s successful run in the theaters, Haikyuu!! will hold a special panel in the upcoming Anime NYC on August 24, 2024. Keiko Matsushita, the animation producer from Production I.G., and Taguchi Shoichiro from TOHO will be present as guests.

What’s more, fans can submit their questions beforehand to get answers from the makers of the sports anime at the convention. Needless to say, viewers are beyond excited about the panel and getting a closer look at the franchise’s future.

Despite how well-loved Haikyuu!! is, fans have been conflicted about it for a while. This is because the franchise is announced to conclude with a second movie, which is adapting Karasuno’s match against Kamomedai.

That means the last arc of Haikyuu!! is going to be left out, even though it’s the real ending to the story. Long-time fans are less than happy with this, with most of them asking for Haikyuu!! Season 5 instead of the second anime movie.

Now is their time to take their pleas to the makers themselves. And expectedly, they have their questions all ready for the panel. As one X/Twitter user wrote, “Question: why did you not commission Seasons 5, 6, and 7 of Haikyuu instead of trying to cram the rest into two movies?”

“My question: Do you intend on making the movie five hours long or are you going to skip so many pages of amazing content and ruin the ending of this beautiful series?” commented another.

“Would you make more OVAs? Based on Haikyuu Bu!? Haikyuu got a very stable fanbase and the story is so positive in the middle of this depressing world lol – it’s a waste not to continue it. And I’m very curious to see their time skip versions,” joined a third.

A fourth wrote: “Can we have Fukurodani vs Mujinazaka later?”

Whether so many fans’ requests come to any fruition is yet to be seen. But for now, check out our review of Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle and how it ignores two of its best characters. You can also find out how to watch Haikyuu!! in order.