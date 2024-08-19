Haikyuu!! teases “step forward” with 10th anniversary event – but there’s some bad news

It’s an exciting time to be a Haikyuu!! fan, with The Dumpster Battle this year, a sequel coming, and another anniversary event in the offing, though that last one is a mixed bag for now.

Already one of the best sports anime, Haikyuu!! truly had a moment this year when The Dumpster Battle became one of the highest-grossing movies in Japan. The new movie came out globally in May to a strong reception, bringing in over $92 million worldwide. (Check out our Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle review for more.)

Article continues after ad

As the franchise moves forward, an event to commemorate the 10th anniversary has been revealed, featuring voice actors and more in attendance. The gathering is teased as “a step forward” for the property, though we’ll be waiting to find out what that means.

Haikyuu!! The Next Step takes place on March 2, 2025, in Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan. From the announcement on the franchise’s social channels, we just know people involved in the property will be in attendance, and future projects will be discussed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That could mean a lot of things. More on Haikyuu!! Movie 2 seems likely since we don’t have much info yet, but Haikyuu!! Season 5 is the thing many fans will be hoping for.

Given the success of The Dumpster Battle, returning to TV for one last season seems considerably more likely now than it was before the Crows finally took on the Wildcats. That said, it’d still be a big commitment, and Production IG is pretty busy these days with Kaiju No 8, Psycho-Pass, and more.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see. Over six months is a long time to wait if it’s just more details on the follow-up to The Dumpster Battle, as well.

In any case, check out our feature on how The Dumpster Battle ignores two of the franchise’s best characters and our list of underrated Shonen anime to keep yourself amused while we wait for more.