Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance drops new action-packed teaser

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is an original series that will be a part of the Netflix anime family very soon, and it’s just dropped a new, impressive teaser trailer.

The Gundam universe is nothing new for the anime community. When Netflix announced the original series, we learned that it would continue the same battle that began several years ago.

Since the day it was announced and fans got to see the first glimpse of the animated series, they have been curiously waiting for the release date. Unfortunately, we haven’t received any information yet.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is an anime that has not been adapted from any pre-scripted work, so we do not have many details right now. Below, we have discussed everything we know so far.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance drops new teaser trailer

You can check out the new teaser trailer for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance below:

Netflix will exclusively stream Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance globally. The animated series will have six episodes that will showcase a narrative set in the final months of the Zeonic War for Independence. The mecha devices, such as the cars, guns, and robotic figures, have been designed by Kimitoshi Yamane. He is an expert mecha designer who has previously worked for the Gundam franchise.

The one who directed Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Naohiro Ogata, was responsible for overseeing the new title of the franchise. Hiroaki Yura produced the anime, while Gavin Hignight was involved in the executive production. Hignight is also known for the video game anime adaptation Tekken: Bloodline’s screenplay.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is created on Unreal Engine 5, the game development platform owned by Epic Games. So, it’s understandable why the animation resembles cutscenes from a AAA video game.

While the animation is fancy, Gundam is a huge universe with countless exciting characters, and it’s hoped the series will have a compelling storyline to support its visuals.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.