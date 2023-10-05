Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release date and where to watch

Goblin Slayer fans must be very excited for Season 2 as it’s nearing its official release. After all, its story is considered one of the darkest and heart-wrenching. So, for the curious fans, here’s the exact release date and time information of the series. Besides that, we will also let you know about the platform where the series will stream.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 was green-lit during an event in 2021, where we also learned that Misato Takada, who has directed anime like Magical Sempai and Boarding School Juliet, will be directing the new episodes. Takaharu Ozaki, who directed the anime’s first season, will be a part of the project as Chief Director.

Later, in early 2023, we got the news that Liden Films would be taking over the project from the hands of White Fox Studios, which delivered Goblin Slayer Season 1.

Although White Fox left no stone unturned in making the first season visually appealing, Liden Films has blessed the industry with several masterpieces like Tokyo Revengers, Berserk, and more, so we can presume what quality the new season will come with in terms of animation.

Goblin Slayer 2 will premiere for Japanese viewers on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1:00am JST, while the episode will be released for the International fanbase on Friday, October 6, 2023. Below is the time schedule you must follow to watch the episode on the streaming services:

9:35am PDT

11:35am CDT

12:35pm EDT

5:35pm British Time

6:35 pm Central European Time

10:05pm IST

Where to watch Goblin Slayer Season 2

Like the first season, Goblin Slayer’s upcoming season has been renewed by Crunchyroll. For now, there is no news regarding the dubbed version of the new episodes, but fans can enjoy the subbed version on the streaming platform until then. Usually, it takes 2-3 months for the dubbed version of anime shows to arrive on the platform, but sometimes it usually becomes a matter of weeks.

On October 3, 2023, the preview images for the first episode surfaced online, and it successfully created hype with its crisp animation. Looking at the stills, several fans wonder if the first episode will be as traumatizing as the first episode of Season 1 was. However, there is less possibility of something like that happening as the first season faced several backlashes for its controversial premiere episode.

