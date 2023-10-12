Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and time

Goblin Slayer returned with the anticipated Season 2 earlier this month – so, all the details you need for the release date and time of Episode 2.

The light novel Goblin Slayer was released in 2016, and since then, the series has sculpted its name in the animanga community. Despite having a gory theme, the series was able to win every fan’s heart with its fantastic storyline.

Prior to the second season’s premiere episode, we saw Goblin Slayer and their allies coming across a mysterious wizard boy while they headed toward their missions. When everyone doubted the intention of the wizard boy, Goblin Slayer took his side.

Now, as per the official synopsis of the upcoming chapter, we’ll see the young wizard accompanying the Priestess to the place where they must eradicate every Goblin hiding there.

Goblin Season 2 Episode 2 will be released on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 6:30am PT on Crunchyroll. Viewers in the rest of the world can check out the following time schedule to keep a check on the episode’s release:

6:30am PDT

7:30am Mountain Time

8:30am CDT

9:30am EST

2:30pm British Time

3:30pm European Time

7:00pm IST

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 1 recap

Priestess is super excited as she will get promoted from 9th to 8th rank if she succeeds in training new adventurers. She seems extremely happy as she enters her second year. On the other side, the High Elf receives a letter from the noble fencer, who wants to give opportunities to aspiring adventurers, so she wants to quit being an adventurer herself.

Overhearing their conversation, the Dwarf Shaman tries to put up a fight with them. However, the arrival of several adventurers at the location saved everyone from the duel. Soon, Goblin Slayer enters the room, and without wasting even a second, he goes to the Guild Girl to ask her about the adventures. After that, he immediately picks up several adventurers and stamina potions.

While they head toward their mission, they encounter a young boy with an unpleasant attitude. However, it was soon revealed that he was a rookie who wanted to learn how to hunt goblins from Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer asks him to prepare himself first for the training, and after that, he takes him to Ushikai’s place to help him find a stay. Ushikai’s father seems skeptical about the boy, but seeing Goblin Slayer’s confidence in him, he agrees to help him.

