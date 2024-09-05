Gege Akutami regrets one thing about the Jujutsu Kaisen plot

Jujutsu Kaisen manga would’ve been a lot different had it not been for the first editor, but creator Gege Akutami has admitted to regretting how things turned out.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular Shonen manga of recent times. The story is set in a world where curses pile up due to negative emotions, and only a small percentage of people are able to see and fight them.

There are two high schools dedicated to teaching the next generation of Jujutsu sorcerers. However, the story wasn’t always meant to be like that. Before JJK 0 was released, Akutami had a very different vision from how the story is now.

The editor believed the original premise was interesting but the setting was too stale and dark. Hence, Gege changed the story’s setting according to his editor’s wishes.

The information comes from a fanbook related to JJK 0 where Gege reveals his interaction with his first editor. A Jujutsu Kaisen fan on Twitter/X has now shared the translated version, which reads, “But even now, when I think about this time, what comes to mind are my own personal criticisms towards my first editor, Yamanaka, so let’s forget about that and move on.

“‘I’ll do what I want and, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll give up!’ – the storyboard of a horror manga made out of desperation was the prototype for the first chapter.

“There are no changes to Okkotsu and Rika-chan’s composition as characters; the proposed plot was about going to haunted places and finding vengeful spirits that could overpower Rika and exorcize her, in order to stop her from killing Okkotsu’s relatives (especially his younger sister) out of jealousy.

“To maintain public safety, there was a secret government agency responsible for exorcizing spirits in various places by using people like Okkotsu. After being recruited by someone from that agency, Okkotsu would begin his journey to eliminate Rika-chan (and the person who would show up to recruit him would be Maki).

“I’ll admit that, even now, I still prefer this version. That’s because I feel like I would be able to continue it in a consistent way, even after finishing the first chapter.”

Jujutsu Kaisen begins with a prequel volume introducing Yuta Okkotsu as the main character. Gege Akutami then continues the story with Yuji as the protagonist, a year after Yuta joined Jujutsu Tech High School.

The mangaka had to change the setting to a high school because of his editor. Jujutsu Kaisen is his first serialized manga and the creator still prefers his original vision. And it’s clear he still has regrets over how his story turned out.

