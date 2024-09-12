Season 2 of MAL’s highest-rated anime is reportedly in production

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is allegedly coming back for a second season, which could now be in production.

This 2023 anime show surpassed everyone’s expectations with detailed and imaginative worldbuilding, likable characters, and smooth animation. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End even broke Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood’s years-long record on MyAnimeList as the highest-rated anime.

Though there hasn’t been any official announcement for Frieren Season 2 yet, a well-known leaker on Weibo – 122 – has revealed that it’s currently in production. However, they haven’t shared how much work has already been done and how much is left.

Article continues after ad

While there’s no confirmation about this yet, fans are on cloud nine with this reveal. Many have been eagerly waiting to see more of Frieren’s magical world and get to know its intriguing characters better.

Based on the manga by Kaneshito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe and animated by Madhouse, the fantasy anime series is rated 9.33 on MAL, with votes from 498,841 viewers, surpassing Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood’s 9.09 rating (though FMAB has a lot more voters, so it’s not hugely fair).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The rating makes it obvious how well-received the anime was by fans. In fact, it’s considered one of the best anime shows of 2023. So, it makes sense that the show will be renewed for a second season, given how much of the story is still left.

Madhouse Frieren with her teammates (Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen)

“Thank god if this next season is as good as the first it’s gonna be a phenomenal anime,” commented one such fan on X.

“Peak anime will be back,” joined another, with a third agreeing, “FRIEREN FRIDAYS ARE SO BACK!”

Article continues after ad

“Yesssss I saw yesterday not even surprised and so thankful!” added a fourth.

One wrote, “IS THIS REAL ??? HEJSJWHISHSISDKDJDHSJSBS I’M SO HAPPY, I’M SO HAPPY I’LL KMS!”

“Wow, is this for real?? But which studio is working on the second season?” asked another.

We’ll have to wait for an official announcement to be certain about Frieren’s comeback. Until then, see how the anime’s beloved character inspired someone to act bravely. You can also check out our guides to some of the upcoming anime, including Dandadan and Dragon Ball Daima.

Article continues after ad