Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 6 – Release date & spoilers

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End introduces a new character in its recent episode – so here are the release date and spoilers for Episode 6.

Based on a popular manga by Kanehito Yamada (story) and Tsukasa Abe (art), Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a Shonen fantasy series set in a mythical world of magic and monsters. The story follows Frieren, an elf who has been around for over a thousand years.

The anime series debuted in Fall 2023 and captured fans’ hearts with its beautiful world-building and intriguing plotline. After the two-hour special premiere, the series started airing its episodes as per its regular schedule.

The previous episode introduces Stark, one of the main characters in the series. He is Eisen’s apprentice and is treated as a hero in a village. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 6.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 6 will be broadcast on October 13 at 11:00pm JST. It will take an hour for the subbed versions to be available on Crunchyroll.

Check below to find the air time for the premiere episode in your time zone:

8:00am PT

9:00am Central Time

10:00am Eastern Time Zone

3:00pm BST

7:30pm India Standard Time

01:00am Australia

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 6 spoilers

Crunchyroll

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 6 will begin with Fern asking Stark about the reason behind his training despite having no intention to kill the dragon. The episode will also reveal the incident where he made his master, Eisen, extremely disappointed in him.

Despite being so talented, Stark knows he doesn’t have what it takes to defeat a dragon. Fern says that although he is a helpless coward, his resolve to protect the village is genuine. Later, Fern, Stark, and Frieren try to track down the dragon and soon encounter it.

Therefore, according to the plan, Stark distracts it so Frieren and Fern can carry out a powerful attack. The scene changes to Eisen and Frieren’s conversation, where the dwarf tells her that Stark has enough potential to become an incredible warrior.

Without even realizing it, he easily defeats the monster he was so afraid of. Stark then joins Frieren and Fern on their journey. Stark remembers his days with Eisen during their journey and tells Fern about it. He says since his master is too old now, he must indulge in this journey and bring back a lot of wonderful tales for him to hear.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

