Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 17: Release date and time

Frieren is all set to return to our screens shortly – so, here’s the exact release schedule of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 17.

Frieren: Beyond the Journey’s End is one of the most beautiful anime we watched in 2023, thanks to the animators of Madhouse Studio who left no stone unturned in making the series a treat to the eyes of every enthusiast.

The first part of the anime was released on September 29, 2023, and concluded on December 22, 2023, with the 16th episode. The final episode’s cliffhanger ending made fans restless, wondering what would happen next.

Luckily, we haven’t been forced to wait too long to see Frieren and the other friends on our screens again.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be released on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 9:00pm JST. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in other regions at the below timings:

5:00am PST

7:00am CST

8:00am EST

1:00pm BST

2:00pm CEST

5:30pm IST

What happened in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 16?

The episode began with showing the party heading toward their next adventure. However, they were stopped by Frieren as she wanted to meet her old companion, Voll. When she arrived at the village where Voll resided the dwarf wasn’t able to recognize her initially. Voll has been around for 400 years to protect the village and the people living there. Surprisingly, he lived 100 years more than the ones of his race.

When Frieren’s party spent their days in Voll’s village, Stark tried challenging the old dwarf by making fun of his strength. However, Voll didn’t take much time to bring Stark to his knees. Frieren then asked her friend to train Stark.

Before departing from the village, Frieren had a heart-to-heart talk with Voll, who revealed that he took the village’s responsibility for the sake of his human wife, whom he loved madly. He also said he doesn’t even remember what the woman he loved looked like.

The conversation with her old friend made Frieren realize that no matter how long she live, one day her existence will fade too. The next day when Frieren’s party was about to leave, Voll told Frieren that he had a dream last night in which he saw his wife.

