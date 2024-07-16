The last part of Given is coming soon, but fans have one thing to sort out before it arrives.

Given is one of the most popular LGBTQ+ anime out there. It follows two high schoolers – Uenoyama and Mafuyu – and how their unexpected encounter blooms into friendship, and eventually, love.

The anime show, based on the manga by Natsuki Kizu, also shows a gut-wrenching portrayal of grief and healing. Mafuyu, after losing his childhood best friend and boyfriend Yuki, represses his emotions until he learns to process them through music and eventually moves on after falling in love with Uenoyama.

However, it’s not just them in the series. There are other couples, too, each with their own crisis to resolve. As the story progresses, we see Akihiko finally finding a healthy relationship with Haruki, and Hiiragi and Shizusumi moving on from childhood best friends to boyfriends.

Given first premiered in 2019 as an anime series with 11 episodes. It’s followed by 2020’s Given Movie 1 which focuses on Akihiko and Haruki’s love story. Then comes Given Movie 2: Hiiragi Mix, which was released in January 2024.

Now the final movie of the franchise is all set to wow viewers once again. Titled ‘Given Movie 3: To the Sea’, it adapts the last arc of the manga. The upcoming anime movie has already released a trailer and key visual and will be released on September 20, 2024.

Since this will wrap up the franchise for good, the hype is quite high. However, it could’ve been better if only more people had seen the previous movie. But, due to its limited screening in Japan and the lack of presence on streaming services, many haven’t gotten to enjoy the franchise in its entirety.

This has definitely impacted the hype for the movie. As one user on X/Twitter commented, “And here I am, still haven’t seen Part 1. Still can’t find it. I’m crying.”

“Oh wow! I still haven’t seen the last new movie yet. But that’s so cool!! I haven’t read the manga (though I’m planning to) and I didn’t even know it was finished!” joined another.

“Haven’t even seen the other movie yet,” wrote a third. A fourth added, “Is this September in Japan or West?? I need these movies! Can’t find Hiiragi Mix anywhere.”

People want the franchise’s previous movies to be available on streaming platforms, but when that’ll happen is anyone’s guess. Otherwise, the missing parts harm the flow of the story and diminish the viewing experience.

