Fall 2023 anime schedule — All upcoming series and movies

After a spectacular Summer, the Fall 2023 anime season is almost here — so here’s a schedule of all the upcoming series.

Whether it’s sequels such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen or new series such as Hell’s Paradise and Zom 100, this year has brought us a plethora of anime. There’s a lot to offer to anime enthusiasts across all genres.

Following the spectacular Summer season, the Fall 2023 has big shoes to fill. However, the line-up is looking even more intriguing with another set of popular sequels and new series.

From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve listed down all the upcoming anime series in Fall 2023, along with their release dates. Mark your calendars for the new anime season.

Fall 2023 anime series schedule

28 September

Castlevania: Nocturne

My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer (TV broadcast)

29 September

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

A Girl & Her Guard Dog

30 September

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange

1 October

Shangri-La Frontier

Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō

Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc

Overtake!

Ragna Crimson

2 October

MF Ghost

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

Migi to Dali

3 October

B-Project: Netsuretsu*Love Call

Shy

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life

Paradox Live the Animation

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy

The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent Season 2

I’m in Love with the Villainess

4 October

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc

Bullbuster

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

Konyaku Haki sareta Reijou wo Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto wo Oshiekomu

5 October

Berserk of Gluttony

Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3

Kizuna no Allele Season 2

Bikkurimen

GOD.app

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Part 2

Yuzuki-san Chi no Yonkyoudai

6 October

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Under Ninja

My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer (Global Release)

You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story

Rail Romanesque Season 2

Beyblade X

7 October

Kibou no Chikara: Otona Precure ’23

Matsuinu

Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima +

Goblin Slayer II

Undead Unluck

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess

The Faraway Paladin Season 2

The Kingdoms of Ruin

My New Boss Is Goofy

8 October

Tearmoon Empire

Our Rainy Protocol

I Shall Survive Using Potions!

Ochibi-san

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special

The Idolmaster Million Live!

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig

9 October

Stardust Telepath, Hoshitele

Kawagoe Boys Sing

10 October

Dead Mount Death Play Part 2

12 October

Good Night World

Dr. Stone: New World Part 2

13 October

After-School Hanako-kun

22 October

The Apothecary Diaries

Dog Signal

26 October

Pluto

5 November

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2

9 November

Akuma-kun

17 November

Scott Pilgrim Takes off

28 November

Onmyōji

Fall 2023 anime movie schedule

6 October

Girls und Panzer das Finale Part 4

20 October

Hokkyoku Hyakkaten no Concierge-san

27 October

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning

3 November

Phoenix: Reminiscence of Flower

10 November

Komada: A Whisky Family

17 November

Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo

23 November

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 The Last Human

Gekijōban Sylvanian Families: Freya Kara no Okurimono

1 December

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid

8 December

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! The Movie

Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window

15 December

The Imaginary

22 December

Spy X Family Code: White

Most of these series will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.