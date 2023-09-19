Fall 2023 anime schedule — All upcoming series and movies
After a spectacular Summer, the Fall 2023 anime season is almost here — so here’s a schedule of all the upcoming series.
Whether it’s sequels such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen or new series such as Hell’s Paradise and Zom 100, this year has brought us a plethora of anime. There’s a lot to offer to anime enthusiasts across all genres.
Following the spectacular Summer season, the Fall 2023 has big shoes to fill. However, the line-up is looking even more intriguing with another set of popular sequels and new series.
From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve listed down all the upcoming anime series in Fall 2023, along with their release dates. Mark your calendars for the new anime season.
Fall 2023 anime series schedule
28 September
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer (TV broadcast)
29 September
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- A Girl & Her Guard Dog
30 September
- Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
1 October
- Shangri-La Frontier
- Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō
- Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc
- Overtake!
- Ragna Crimson
2 October
- MF Ghost
- Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
- Migi to Dali
3 October
- B-Project: Netsuretsu*Love Call
- Shy
- A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life
- Paradox Live the Animation
- The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy
- The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent Season 2
- I’m in Love with the Villainess
4 October
- Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc
- Bullbuster
- The Eminence in Shadow Season 2
- Konyaku Haki sareta Reijou wo Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto wo Oshiekomu
5 October
- Berserk of Gluttony
- Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3
- Kizuna no Allele Season 2
- Bikkurimen
- GOD.app
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Part 2
- Yuzuki-san Chi no Yonkyoudai
6 October
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
- Under Ninja
- My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer (Global Release)
- You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story
- Rail Romanesque Season 2
- Beyblade X
7 October
- Kibou no Chikara: Otona Precure ’23
- Matsuinu
- Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima +
- Goblin Slayer II
- Undead Unluck
- Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2
- The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
- The Faraway Paladin Season 2
- The Kingdoms of Ruin
- My New Boss Is Goofy
8 October
- Tearmoon Empire
- Our Rainy Protocol
- I Shall Survive Using Potions!
- Ochibi-san
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
- A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special
- The Idolmaster Million Live!
- The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
- Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig
9 October
- Stardust Telepath, Hoshitele
- Kawagoe Boys Sing
10 October
- Dead Mount Death Play Part 2
12 October
- Good Night World
- Dr. Stone: New World Part 2
13 October
- After-School Hanako-kun
22 October
- The Apothecary Diaries
- Dog Signal
26 October
- Pluto
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
5 November
- Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2
9 November
- Akuma-kun
17 November
- Scott Pilgrim Takes off
28 November
- Onmyōji
Fall 2023 anime movie schedule
6 October
- Girls und Panzer das Finale Part 4
20 October
- Hokkyoku Hyakkaten no Concierge-san
27 October
- Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning
3 November
- Phoenix: Reminiscence of Flower
10 November
- Komada: A Whisky Family
17 November
- Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo
23 November
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 The Last Human
- Gekijōban Sylvanian Families: Freya Kara no Okurimono
1 December
- Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid
8 December
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! The Movie
- Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window
15 December
- The Imaginary
22 December
- Spy X Family Code: White
Most of these series will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.
How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023
Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.
If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:
- Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world.
- Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica.
- Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.
Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.
You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.
You can check out our other anime coverage here.