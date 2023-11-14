Fall 2023 anime climbs to second place on MyAnimeList chart

The Fall 2023 anime season may not have a lot of big franchises, but one of the new series has climbed its way to second rank on the MyAnimeList chart. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Compared to the first three quarters of the year, the Fall 2023 anime season doesn’t have a lot of major franchises. However, the season has introduced several new additions to the anime world.

Although the new series such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, The Kingdoms of Ruin, The Apothecary Diaries, etc may not have a wide global fanbase, these series have impressed anime enthusiasts and critics nonetheless.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, in particular, has received impressive reviews. Based on a popular manga by Kanehito Yamada (story) and Tsukasa Abe (art), it is a Shonen fantasy series set in a mythical world of magic and demons.

Fall 2023 anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End climbs to second place on MyAnimeList chart

As of November 2023, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End ranks second on the Top Anime chart of MyAnimeList with a rating of 9.07. The first on the list is still the Shonen classic, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, which has been on top for over 13 years.

Additionally, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End also ranks first in the ongoing anime series chart of MyAnimeList. This Fall 2023 anime series debuted on September 29 and has captured viewers’ hearts with its stellar animation and captivating story.

According to Crunchyroll, the synopsis reads: “The mage Frieren defeated the Demon King alongside the hero Himmel’s party after a 10-year quest. Peace was restored to the kingdom. Because she is an elf, she is able to live for over a thousand years.

“She promises Himmel and the others that she will be back to see them and then sets out on a journey by herself. Fifty years later, Frieren goes to visit Himmel and the others. She remained unchanged, but Himmel and the others have aged, and only a little of their lives remain.

“Later, she witnesses Himmel’s death. Frieren is pained by her desire to have spent more time getting to know people. With that regret in her heart, she then goes on a journey to do just that. On her journey, she meets many people, and many events await her.”

Here’s a look at the trailer:

