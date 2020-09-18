The hit 2016 anime Your Name by Makoto Shinkai is being adapted for the big screen. Here is everything we know so far about the J.J. Abrams Bad Robot produced live-action movie.

Your Name made its debut in 2016, and was a smash hit at the box office. Its story about two teenagers who swap bodies captured the hearts of viewers from around the world and has become the highest grossing anime film of all time.

In 2017, it was announced that the Makoto Shinkai creation would be adapted into a live-action movie with J.J. Abrams producing it. In September, the re-imagining finally got its Director. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming project.

Your Name live-action movie

The film centers around high school girl Mitsuha Miyamizu who suddenly swaps bodies with Taki Tachibana – a teenage boy who lives in the city. Their lives become intertwined, as they get to experience each other's lives through their own eyes.

The anime quickly became a worldwide phenomena, even winning awards such as the Best Animated Feature Film award at 49th Sitges Film Festival. In 2017, Hollywood producer J.J. Abrams announced that he was working with Toho to make a live-action adaptation.

After several revisions, the project finally got its Director. In September 2020, it was announced that Lee Isaac Chung would be helming the project, as well as taking on writing duties. The upcoming feature will be produced by Bad Robot.

Plot details

The project was originally written by Eric Heisserer, although the latest script is being penned by Director Le Isaac Chung who is working off a script by Emily V. Gordon.

According to reports, Toho wanted this to be made from a "Western point-of-view" and will be more of a re-imagining than a straight copy. According to an old summary, the film will center on a "young Native American woman living in a rural area and a young man from Chicago who discover they are magically and intermittently swapping bodies."

Release date

So far there is no release date. While the project was initially announced in 2017, it has seen major changes on the creative side. It hasn't even started filming yet, and no official cast has been revealed.

The movie was initially going to be directed by the Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb, however the filmmaker was replaced by Chung in 2020. We will keep this hub updated with the latest info on Your Name as it comes out, so be sure to keep checking back.