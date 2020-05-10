Everything we know about Re:Zero season 2 – release date, trailer, more

Re:Zero Starting Life in Another World was the breakout anime of 2016. However despite its popularity, fans have had to wait years for season 2. Here is everything we know about its 2020 return.

Re:Zero exploded in popularity in 2016, as fans from around the world connected with its story about Natsuki Subaru being whisked away to another world. The protagonist's ability to die and relive the moments leading up to it made it a hit.

The series was adapted from the a popular 2012 light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki. Despite the anime adaptation's breakout success, fans have been waiting years for its return. Here is our guide on season 2.

Advertisement

What will season 2 be about?

Season 1 of the anime ends with Natsuki defeating the Witch cult and the Sin Archbishop of Sloth. Season 2 will pick up immediately after the battle, and will cover Arc 4 of the Light Novel titled The Everlasting Contract.

The new episodes should cover Volume 10 through 15, if the adaption keeps with its established pace. Viewers will finally be introduced to Echidna The Witch of Greed. After reuniting with Emilia, a severely injured Roswaal requests Subaru to undertake the Trials of the Sanctuary.

So far a traditional trailer has not been released, however in 2019 White Fox studio released a teaser clip for the next season. The video depicts a brutal scene with the protagonist walking between piles of bodies before meeting The Witch of Greed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tNE1jjOIaE

Advertisement

Season 2 release date

Season 2 of Re:Zero was originally scheduled for April 2020. Unfortunately due to world events, production for the anime was severely interrupted. On March 9, White Fox studio officially delayed the new episodes.

Fortunately for fans, it appears the season's new air date isn't too far off. According to the anime's creators, they expect to release the new season in July 2020. "Currently, we are planning to broadcast from July," they tweeted.

At the time of writing, there haven't been any updates, so episode air dates and schedules are still unknown. However given the amount of time it's been worked on, it's a safe bet it will still come out this year.

The new season will begin in July 2020 https://t.co/Bg6h1TEoNj — Re:ZERO (@ReZero_En) March 9, 2020

Advertisement

Fans tired of waiting can get a jump on the new season by checking out the light novel series. Although seeing the brutal story of Re:Zero in all its animated glory will surely be worth the wait.

Anime viewers that have not seen the first season will definitely want to catch up. Judging by 2016's reception, season 2 will be wildly popular. All episodes can currently watched on Crunchyroll.