Eren Yeager voice actor’s next character after Attack on Titan

Attack On Titan has come to an end, but the best is yet to come for Yuki Kaji, the voice actor behind Eren Yeager. So, who will he play next?

Yuki Kaji, known for his iconic roles as Attack On Titan’s Eren Yeager and Speed-O-Sound-Sonic from One Punch Man, is a voice acting titan of the anime industry.

While his journey as Eren Yeager has come to an end, the next chapter in his career has been officially announced on Twitter – much to the delight of fans.

So, which character will Yuki Kaji lend his voice to next?

Who will Yuki Kaji play after AoT’s Eren Yeager?

Yuki Kaji will play Rip Tristain in Undead Unluck.

On November 1, Weekly Shonen Jump announced five new additions to Undead Unluck TV anime’s cast:

Ayumu Murase as Chikara Shigeno

Ikumi Hasegawa as Latla

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Fan

Hiroki Yasumoto as Creed

Yuki Kaji as Rip Tristain

The revelation came just before the final episode of Attack On Titan aired, ending Yuki Kaji’s 10-year-long, award-winning portrayal as Eren Yeager.

On November 5, the anime’s official Twitter account also broke the news to the masses. And based on fan reactions, it’s safe to say that they’re excited to see what Yuki Kaji will bring to the role.

What’s Undead Unluck about?

Based on the manga by Yoshifumi Tozuka, the anime adaptation of Undead Unluck began airing on October 7, 2023. The story follows an 18-year-old girl called Fuuko Izumo, who survived an incident that left 200 people, including her parents, dead.

Over 10 years have passed since this incident. However, there’s a twist. Fuuko cannot touch anyone due to her special ability to bring bad luck to anyone she comes into contact with. Frustrated that she’s been forced to live her life in seclusion, Fuuko decides to end it all. That is until she meets an “undead” man with regenerative abilities.

Directed by Yuki Yase and produced by David Production, known for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Yuki Kaji will be joining the well-oiled machine behind the Fire Force anime. But what does that mean? Well, Undead Unluck has only just started airing, but with all this star power behind it’s easy to see that it will be a success.

What role will Yuki Kaji’s character play?

Yuki Kaji will play Rip Tristain, a member of Under – a group seeking revenge against the world – who first appears in Chapter 19 of the Manga. Fans can look forward to seeing/hearing plenty of him as his character plays a major role in the rest of the manga.

The fifth episode of the anime, which began the spoil arc (chapters 9-18), aired on November 4, which also means we should be introduced to Yuki Kaji’s character very soon.

You can stream Undead Unluck exclusively on Hulu in the US, and see and hear what Yuki Kaji brings to the character of Rip Tristain. You can check out our other anime coverage here.