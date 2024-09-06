This new manga can be Jujutsu Kaisen’s replacement with one major difference

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is finally reaching its end, but fret not – this new Shonen Jump manga might be a good replacement, except there’s one major difference.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular Shonen manga of recent times. The story is set in a world where curses pile up due to negative emotions, and only a small percentage of people are able to see and fight them.

There are two high schools dedicated to teaching the next generation of Jujutsu sorcerers. The final villain, Ryomen Sukuna, has finally been defeated. As the epic story is about to end, a new Shonen Jump manga Empyreal Cabinet has the potential to be just as amazing as Jujutsu Kaisen.

Article continues after ad

Written and illustrated by Fumiji Yuba, the manga debuted on August 16, 2024. The story centers around the political power struggles between Spellcasters in the Tatsushimo-Marebito Special Administrative District, also known as the “Eastern Enchantment.”

Article continues after ad

Both Empyreal Cabinet and Jujutsu Kaisen have characters exorcising monsters and dealing with political issues in the sorcery world. Hence, while this new manga could very well be a Jujutsu Kaisen replacement, the major difference is its schedule.

After releasing three chapters every week, the creators announced it would have a monthly schedule. Fans are more than happy to have a monthly schedule because the art is extremely beautiful.

Article continues after ad

A popular account shares, “Empyreal Cabinet by Fumiji Yuba will change to a monthly serialization schedule starting Chapter 4 at Shonen Jump+ App. The next chapter will be released on October 18th, 2024.”

“Better. That art is just too much for a weekly manga. Monthly makes sense. Plus the chapters are so long. I’m glad Yuba-sensei made this decision,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Makes sense. Beyond just the art, the page count for chapter 2 was crazy, so I’m glad it seems like the author wants to aim for consistent quality rather than continuing weekly.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It’s totally fine, cause we don’t want the next mangaka on a hiatus due to health problems. This looks like a piece of work on long terms, with the art style on top of that too. It has much potential so I don’t want them to waste it. They should take their time,” shared one more.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter’s release date. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of the 10 best fights.