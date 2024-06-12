Eiichiro Oda shares adorable tribute to One Piece on the Las Vegas sphere

One Piece has taken over the Las Vegas sphere for a week to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and Eiichiro Oda has a cute tribute in response.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the One Piece anime, and it has taken over the global stage this time. Starting from June 10, 2024, One Piece is being displayed on the biggest screen in the world, the Venetian.

It is an architectural marvel and the world’s largest spherical structure. One Piece makes history as it’s the first anime and also the first series ever to be displayed there, and fans couldn’t be more excited about it.

In light of this huge milestone, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda shares a heartfelt message and an adorable sketch. One Piece leaker Pew shares the translated version of his message: “It’s called sphere, and it’s in Las Vegas, America! Did you know there’s a massive round-shaped screen like this in Las Vegas? This is the first time for a Japanese content to be broadcasted in here, and One Piece is chosen as the first one. Everyone, please check it out on the video! Congratulations for anime One Piece 25th anniversary!”

Fans are still celebrating the fact that One Piece is on such a grand stage. “You all notice how he said chosen because 70% of Twitter thinks he is paying millions of dollars for this,” shares one fan.

Another fan shares, “Thank you, Oda sensei, for delivering consistent peak for 25 years. And that Lil Luffy sphere drawing is so cute.”

“Yeah but OP is still the first Japanese content to appear on the biggest screen In the world,” comments another.

