Eiichiro Oda reveals unexpected change for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 is currently under production as Eiichiro Oda reveals a major change for the upcoming episodes.

Netflix’s live-action One Piece is based on the popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, following the adventures of a young pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, who aspires to become the Pirate King.

One Piece Season 2 promises to continue his journey as he enters the Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure. Just like the first season, Eiichiro Oda will be overseeing the production as the Executive Director.

On August 20, 2024, he shared a message with his fans, “Yes, the live-action One Piece is currently under production, with filming well underway. The story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.”

He also adds by the end of his message, “We will be announcing more cast members over three days: August 21, 22, and 23. Look out for those and stay tuned for more exciting updates to come.”

One Piece Season 2 not including Arabasta Arc means it will adapt fewer chapters than expected and will improve the pacing. Arabasta is the second saga of the story. The first season covers all East Blue arcs except Loguetown.

However, although the second season will not cover the namesake storyline, all the other arcs still fall under the Arabasta Saga. Season 3 will most likely focus on the entire arc. Fans are happy with the news since it means more OPLA seasons in the future.

One fan writes, “Alabasta Season 3 suddenly makes the rumors of Seasons 2 and 3 being filmed together a lot more likely than if it was Skypiea. You can’t stop in the middle of the Alabasta saga, so S3 is all but confirmed, and the wait should be a lot shorter than from S1 > S2.”

“Then Alabasta arc should be one of the stories to cover season 3 and we see new characters like Robin, Vivi, Ace, Crocodile…. from season 3. I see why they are trying to prepare for both season 2 and 3,” another fan adds.

“Even though they’re adapting fewer chapters I feel like it’s better for the pacing of 8 episodes as well as giving them time to change and make the arcs better than they were in the manga/anime like Little Garden,” shares one more.

