Eiichiro Oda gave One Piece star the perfect advice after natural disaster

A One Piece star has shared their unforgettable moment with Eiichiro Oda as the latter gave them the perfect encouragement following a natural disaster.

The main cast of One Piece has been in the anime for 25 years. As such, the voice actors not only have close ties with each other but also with the creator.

On April 25, it was announced that Volume 18 of the One Piece magazine would reveal new things about Zoro and Sanji. The duo are called the “Wings of the Future Pirate King,” and both hold equal importance in Luffy’s crew.

The account shared, “One Piece Magazine Vol. 18 will be a Special ‘Wings’ Feature for Zoro and Sanji. The issue will include a special poster, in-depth character information, and stickers. A new novel titled ‘ZORO – Josho Sasakaze’ will also be published, focusing on his past before meeting Luffy.”

The One Piece leaker has also shared new illustrations and information about the duo, with the magazine featuring an exclusive interview with the voice actors of Zoro (Kazuya Nakai) and Sanji (Hiroaki Hirata).

When asked, “Is there any unforgettable moment between you and Oda?”, Hirata’s response is: “When the earthquake hit eastern Japan, every cast member was confused about what kind of message we should deliver. So, we asked Oda what we should say.

“He replied, ‘Do as you like. Whatever Hirata says is already Sanji’s words, after all.’ It was a moment where I felt trust from the author, so I won’t forget it. That time made everyone craft a message from the bottom of their hearts.”

