Eiichiro Oda gives one important piece of advice to One Piece anime remake

WIT Studio is currently working on the One Piece anime remake and Eiichiro Oda gives one important piece of advice to the studio.

One Piece Day 2024 was held on August 10 and 11, sharing the first look at the WIT Studio remake through concept art and character designs. Attack on Titan staff is working on the new project and fans are already hyped about it.

The remake will relive the nostalgia by starting off with one of the most beloved sagas, the East Blue Saga of the manga. It’s where Luffy meets his crew and sets out to Grand Line on his epic journey.

Unlike the live-action One Piece, Eiichro Oda won’t be overlooking the anime remake. Nonetheless, he supports the studio and offered advice, per the One Piece Day livestream.

He had one piece of wisdom for the remake anime staff at WIT Studio, “Rather than faithfully reproducing the manga of One Piece, the anime staff should digest it and remake it in their own style.”

Fans enjoy seeing the work get another creative spin. One fan shares, “So to me one piece is like the actual events with every minor detail. This almost feels like how the story would be retold many years later.”

“Some of the most vocal anime fans are not favorable to cutting a lot of corners when adapting manga to anime. Probably expect most of the major fights to last 1 to 3 episodes as the longest. We don’t need another Luffy vs Kaido lasting a whole year,” states another.

Another also shares, “This mentality of Oda’s is really cool. It’s very difficult for an author to give so much freedom to staff to the point of verbalizing that they should recreate his work in a unique style that is different from the original. At least WIT Studio is very good at creating faithful and stylized adaptations.”

