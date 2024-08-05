Olympic gold medalist celebrates victory with subtle Dragon Ball Z tribute

The 2024 Olympics are underway, and a gold medalist chose to mark their achievement by invoking Goku and Dragon Ball Z.

Noah Lyles is representing the USA at this year’s games, taking part in the 100m and 200m dash. The first has now finished, and Lyles managed to take first place in a supremely close photo-finish.

After finding out he’d be standing atop the winners’ podium – his first time receiving Olympic gold – the runner incorporated his fandom of the best anime with a small salute to Goku.

During his victory pose, you can see Lyles doing the hand gestures for the Kamehameha, a signature move from the Dragon Ball franchise. A noted anime and manga fan, it’s not the first reference or even the most overt he’s employed.

During the trials, Lyles revealed one of his secret weapons: a Blue-Eyes White Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh that he keeps tucked into his running apparel. Later, he used Exodia for the Olympics itself.

Many athletes have their lucky charms, and his was definitely tapping into the heart of the cards considering his results thus far.

The 27-year-old athlete still has the 200m dash to run, where he’s in Heat 6. After using Yu-Gi-Oh and Dragon Ball, maybe he’ll draw energy from Demon Slayer or My Hero Academia to see out the event in proper order.

His performance comes while we wait for Dragon Ball Daima, the next chapter in the storied franchise. Goku and the Z Fighters are turned into children by a mysterious enemy, causing chaos while they try to figure out what’s going on.

This particular installment is bittersweet, because it’s the last to involve creator Akira Toriyama, who died suddenly earlier this year. If only he could see Lyles and understand the profound influence of his works.

Elsewhere in the franchise, have a look at our guides to the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero release date and the fighting game’s character customization.