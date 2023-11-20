Dragon Ball Z’s Saiyan Saga gets hilarious low-budget live-action project

It’s November 20, 2023, and on the same date in 1984, Shonen Jump Magazine saw the release of Dragon Ball’s first chapter. So, what could be a better day to pay tribute to the massive franchise through a fan-made video?

The anime and manga industry has undoubtedly given us several big franchises, including Dragon Ball. The DB franchise not only impressed the fandom but has also inspired many authors, directors, and celebrities to implement similar elements in their performances/projects.

People who don’t even watch anime or read manga are also familiar with the name Goku. Interestingly, he is an anime character who has been a motivation for fitness enthusiasts.

Dragon Ball was already famous because of its character development, art style, and humor, but when it received the Saiyan Saga, it became a global phenomenon. Well, what if we say that a group of comedians on YouTube has released a hilarious live-action video centered around that story arc?

Mega64 releases a short DBZ live-action video

Mega64 is a YouTube channel run by three people: Derrick Acosta, Shawn Chatfield, and Derrick Acosta. The channel contains comedy videos, public skits, podcasts, and gaming news. And now, it grabbed more attention from every subscriber, especially the ones who watch anime. That’s because the team released a trailer on November 17, 2023, featuring the Saiyan warriors flaunting their fancy hair and costumes.

We also get a glimpse of basketballs painted as the Capsules in which Vegeta and Nappa arrived on Earth. Honestly, seeing the costume design and the actors’ expressions made it hard for us to get a hold of our waves of laughter.

You would be definitely shocked after learning that this is not the first time Mega64 has included the re-enacted Dragon Ball video in its library. Previously, the team had made us laugh our hearts out by giving us videos on Majin Buu Saga, Frieza Saga, and Cell Saga from DBZ, out of which the latter gained the most popularity.

The trailer is fantastic, but the whole video will be released on November 20, 2023, on Mega64’s YouTube channel.

