Dragon Ball Z fans aren’t happy over “lazy” reference in Superman TV show

My Adventures with Superman just included a rather overt Dragon Ball Z reference, and while some love the crossover, others believe it’s a bit too much.

Supergirl debuted in the last episode of My Adventures with Superman, and as you’d expect, Superman’s cousin made a bit of a scene. Viewers were quick to notice this iteration’s costume, though, because it borrows liberally from one of the best anime ever, Dragon Ball Z.

Supergirl is wearing what looks like a direct homage to Android 18, from the waistcoat to her jeans, and she even has a relatively short haircut. It suits her, honestly, but fans have polarizing views.

Article continues after ad

“That’s no inspiration that’s just copying,” wrote one user on X/Twitter. “I honestly find it lazy,” another commented.

That sentiment is echoed in a number of responses, who think that calling such a nod “inspired” is disingenuous due to how 1:1 it is. “This less a reference and more of a rip off,” another account added.

Article continues after ad

Some see it as a celebration of My Adventures with Superman’s influences. “This show is somewhat based or inspired by anime so it kind of fits,” another post reads.

A few acknowledge there’s actually a deeper connection here. Since Goku basically uses Superman’s origin story — the supposed last survivor of an alien race lands on Earth, grows up to defend mankind —this use of an iconic Dragon Ball look furthers that conversation between the franchises.

Article continues after ad

“I mean it’s only fair since DBZ copied Superman’s Origin story. Hell, the first season of Superman and Lois is a crafty retelling of the Saiyan Saga,” a users adds.

You can see how you feel by watching My Adventures with Superman on Max. Check out our guides to Tower of God Season 2, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, Dandadan, and Sakamoto Days for what’s happening in that sphere.