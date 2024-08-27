Dragon Ball Super return finally gets release update after Toriyama’s death

Dragon Ball Super has been on an indefinite hiatus following the death of creator Akira Toriyama, but that might be ending soon.

Toriyama died in March 2024, putting the ongoing Dragon Ball Super on immediate break so everyone involved could grieve and mourn as needed.

It seemed like the book may never come back, given the mastermind behind the whole franchise – including a couple of the best anime ever – was gone.

But we’ve been assured that’s not the case, as Toyotaro, the illustrator on Dragon Ball Super alongside Akira, has spoken about when the story may come back.

“With the Moro fight being included and all, I was delighted to see the poll results,” he told Weekly Dragon Ball News. “But I won’t stop there! I plan to keep on coming up with lots of exciting battles for fans to enjoy, so I hope you all will continue following my work.”

The pool he’s referencing was a rundown of Goku’s best fights, as featured on the program hosted by V-Jump editor Victory Uchiha. Of course, the next sentence is the one that’s most reassuring, as Toyotaro unequivocally states he’s not done, and will continue thinking up wild bouts for Goku and the Z Fighters.

When we might see these new battles remains to be seen. We’ve been waiting for Chapter 104 since March, but it sounds like ideas are flowing, and perhaps they’re waiting for an appropriate time to return.

The premiere of Dragon Ball Daima seems like a good window in the calendar, but that’s just speculation for now. Nonetheless, reading Dragon Ball in a post-Akira Toriyama world will be an odd sensation.

