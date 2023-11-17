Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 release date, time and spoilers

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 is around the corner, and here’s everything you should know about it.

Chapter 98 of DBS left every fan awestruck with its action sequences. Cell Max was first seen fighting with Krillin, but it’s never an easy thing to defeat someone as robust as him. So, Gamma 2 and Piccolo have to interrupt the battle.

The upcoming chapter will most probably see the continuation of the ongoing battle. Also, as the early leaks for the chapter have already emerged, we know that we will see the events that were covered in the Super Hero Movie. However, a few additional dialogues will be added in the manga chapter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, when do we get to read the anticipated DBS chapter digitally?

Dragon Ball Chapter 99: Release date and Time

Dragon Ball Chapter 99 will be released on Monday, November 20, 2023, on Viz media and Manga Plus. You can find a time schedule below and learn about the chapter’s release time in your region.

8:00am PDT

11:00am EDT

3:00pm Greenwich Mean Time

4:00pm Central European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 spoilers

The chapter begins by showing Piccolo’s size evolution to take the android Cell Max down. He also buys time for Gohaan so that he can power up, and together, they can defeat the opponent. Cell Max punches Piccolo several times. Suddenly, the android attacks him with his tail, and that’s when we see Piccolo losing it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When Gohan realizes that if he doesn’t do anything, Piccolo will be killed, he gets his beast transformation and heads toward the baddie. Just when Cell Max is about to punch him, he smartly tricks him with his powers. Gamma and Piccolo hold Cell Max tightly so that he cannot escape while Gohan charges up for an attack.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.