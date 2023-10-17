Dragon Ball Super chapter 98: Release date & spoilers

Dragon Ball Super chapter 98 will be released very soon – so, here’s everything we know so far, including its release schedule and spoilers.

In the last chapter of DBS, we see the Gammas fighting the powerful android Cell Max. We also got to witness multiple stunning transformations. Even though everything in the current arc is the adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, fans do not miss the opportunity to experience the story one more time through the Manga.

As the early leaks of the upcoming chapter have emerged online, fans are excited seeing that the ongoing arc is heading towards its end, and soon the manga will drop fresh content.

Well, leaving everything behind, let’s focus on when the upcoming chapter of the manga will be released and what events will unfold in the story.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 98 will be released on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 8:00am PDT. Manga Plus and VIZ Media will bring the translated version for you. The release time of the chapter on these platforms will vary in different time zones, so here’s a schedule that will help you learn about its timing in your regions:

8:00am PDT

11:00am EDT

3:00pm Greenwich Mean Time

4:00pm Central European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Dragon Ball Super chapter 98 spoilers explained

The first panel features a fierce fight between Cell Max and Krillin, who prepares himself to dominate the showdown with his Solar Flare ability. On the other side, it’s clearly seen in the android’s face that he is all prepared to deal with any attack coming from the opponent.

When Krillin attacked Cell Max with his blinding ability, Gamma 2 also unleashed an attack on the android. Well, it does give him severe damage, but as he is robust enough, he handled all the injuries with ease. After getting up, Cell Max catches Gamma 2 with the intent to kill him, but before it can do anything, it gets interrupted by Piccolo.

The next panel reveals that the Manga has made some changes to the events that we saw in the film. The Manga shows that Piccolo enters the battle, and after finding the lost senzu, he casts it toward Gohaan, but in the film, Gohan’s powers are enhanced by Piccolo with the senzu.

After that, the further panels feature beautifully illustrated fight sequences that leave every fan wonderstruck.

