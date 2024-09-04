Dragon Ball Daima’s place in timeline & connection to Super reportedly revealed

Dragon Ball Daima’s place in the DB timeline and its connection to Super has been revealed according to an insider who first leaked info about the upcoming anime.

There has been a lot of mystery about Dragon Ball Daima ever since it was announced, with fans being curious about when it would take place in the series.

The new series, debuting on October 11, features Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and other allies turned into kid versions of themselves by a new foe. As a result, they must go on an adventure to fix things.

A big question on everyone’s mind is where in the timeline Daima takes place. While Dragon Ball Super has been off the air since 2018, the series has continued with two films, Broly and Super Hero. Additionally, the manga has kept the story going where the anime left off.

Insider Geekdom101, who first revealed information about Daima before the anime was announced, has since shared details regarding the new series’ setting.

(segment begins at 4:30)

According to Geekdom, Dragon Ball Daima is a “sequel to the Majin Buu arc” and takes place before the DBZ OVA Dragon Ball: The Return of Son Goku and Friends and Battle of Gods.

Geekdom claims Daima isn’t part of an alternative universe and is canon to the main Dragon Ball story, as it ties into Z as a sequel and the eventual return of Super.

“The characters and the realms that are introduced in Dragon Ball Daima are set to come back for a future Dragon Ball story arc,” he said.

Although he doesn’t know if this will be a story arc in the manga, the anime, a movie, or all three, he’s confident that characters will be returning for an “important storyline down the road.”

This was reportedly agreed upon before Akira Toriyama’s death, but it’s possible this could have changed since then. Still, Geekdom reiterated that the plan is for Daima to tie into the larger Dragon Ball universe.

In addition to Daima, Dragon Ball fans have a lot to be excited about this October. The same day the new anime launches, the Budokai series returns in the form of Sparking Zero and it’s promising to be one of the biggest DB games of all time.