Dragon Ball Daima reveals awesome Jujutsu Kaisen connection

Dragon Ball Daima now has an amazing connection to Jujutsu Kaisen after casting one of the anime’s lead voice actors.

After a very long wait, Goku and co. are returning to our screens – but with a twist. Instead of their beefed-up glory, we’ll be seeing the group in miniature versions in Dragon Ball Daima. Along with the old, familiar faces, there will be some new ones, too.

One of them is Degesu, a Demon Realm-dwelling Core Person who’ll play the primary antagonist in the upcoming anime. Incidentally, he’ll be voiced by Junya Enoki, who also voices the protagonist Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen.

“It was a while after my audition that I learned I had been chosen, so it was quite a happy surprise for me and I thought, ‘I actually got the role!’” the voice actor said about being cast as Degesu in Dragon Ball Daima. “It was quite a happy surprise for me.”

He continued, “Toriyama-sensei wrote the story himself, so the Dragon Ball from up to now is being passed on to a new Dragon Ball for the Reiwa period, and it feels like the Dragon Ball level is at 100%. I think everyone from children to adults will enjoy this, so I hope you will all watch it.”

Thanks to Enoki’s stint in MAPPA’s popular anime show, we know we’re up for a treat to have him voice the main villain of the series. The voice actor has already shown his impressive range – from innocently cheerful to coldly furious to brooding and depressive – as Yuji.

But that’s not Enoki’s only achievement. The popular seiyuu (Japanese voice actor) has also voiced characters from significant anime series like young Reiner from Attack on Titan, Fugo from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind, and Nasa from Tonikaku Kawaii.

He’s expected to give another great performance as Degesu in Dragon Ball Daima. Along with the villain, we’ll meet two new characters in the show, including Dr. Arinsu and Gomah. They’ll be voiced by Yoko Hikasa (voice of Rias Gremory) and Showtaro Morikubo (Shikamaru Nara), respectively.

Before Dragon Ball Daima premieres on October 11, 2024, channel your inner Saiyan with our rankings of the Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super sagas. You can also check out our view on Dragon Ball’s most important character.