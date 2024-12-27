Dragon Ball Daima is giving Vegeta a form fans have wanted for decades

Dragon Ball Daima is giving Vegeta a new form and it’s one that fans have been waiting decades to see the Prince of Saiyans achieve.

The news comes from @DB_super2015, the official Dragon Ball X account (well, we say official, it’s got a yellow verified tick) who shared four teaser images from Episode 12 of Dragon Ball Daima.

The pictures included a new image of Majin Duu, the Namekian wizard Neva, Tamagami Number One, and Vegeta, who’s finally transformed into a Super Saiyan 3.

Fans have been desperate to see Vegeta achieve this level of power basically since it debuted in the manga back in 1994. Yet, despite Vegeta transforming into a Super Saiyan 3 in several non-canon Dragon Ball games, the prince never used the form in any official media.

Vegeta can use Super Saiyan 3… finally

What bothered Dragon Ball fans about this was that Vegeta had managed to achieve forms beyond Super Saiyan 3 including Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan 4, and Super Saiyan Blue.

This led a lot of the Dragon Ball fandom to theorize that the form (which has only ever been used by Goku and the fusion Gotenks) could only be unlocked through otherworldly means.

You see, Goku was dead when he first transformed into a Super Saiyan 3 (don’t worry, he got better) while Gotenks is a magical fusion who transcends the normal limits of the human body.

Other theories suggested that Vegeta had unlocked the form but that he decided not to use it because Super Saiyan 3 has regularly been described as “inefficient,” offering a huge boost in power but draining the user’s stamina extremely quickly.

Well, we don’t need to theorize any more or make up our own headcanon because it’s official, Vegeta can use the Super Saiyan 3 transformation… now we just need to work out why he didn’t use it in Dragon Ball Super… ahh damn, this never ends, does it?



