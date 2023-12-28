Dragon Ball Daima episode one anime details leak ahead of 2024 release

New information about the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima anime has been leaked, including details about what fans can expect from the first episode.

Dragon Ball is finally returning in anime form, but not as a continuation of Dragon Ball Super as some have hoped and new details have emerged ahead of its Fall 2024 release.

At New York Comic Con, Toei showcased the first trailer for Dragon Ball Daima, confirming that kid Goku will be returning, immediately sparking comparisons to GT.

Unlike GT, however, series creator Akira Toriyama is heavily involved and this new anime has been a long time coming, with over four years of production time. Now, fresh info has begun spreading about Daima, with episode one nearing completion.

Toei Dragon Ball Daima will feature the return of kid Goku.

Dragon Ball Daima leaks reveal new story details and more

The Dragon Ball Daima details come from DBZ YouTuber Geekdom101, who had previously accurately revealed info about the anime before its official announcement.

According to Geekdom, much of Daima’s first episode was shown in the reveal trailer and early on in that episode, there will be a huge animation shift.

Reportedly, the episode will begin with vintage Dragon Ball Z-style art and be reminiscent of that classic 90s appearance that fans love, but it’ll end up transitioning to look more modern like Dragon Ball Super Broly.

Geekdom says that the two unnamed villains put a curse on Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and the rest of our heroes, transforming them back into their child forms. However, they’re unable to return to their adult bodies by using the Dragon Balls to break the curse, because it’s from the demon realm.

This then eventually leads to Goku and the Supreme Kai going off to begin the first arc of Daima, where they’ll go to new locations, meet new characters, and find a way to reverse the curse.

Not only that, but Daima will also feature blood, something that was mostly absent from DBS. This is likely because the series will be a streaming anime as opposed to airing on television.

Interestingly, Geekdom further notes that Toriyama is approving the scripts for the series and editing them to keep the show more in line with his vision compared to production issues that plagued Super.

We’ll receive a lot more info about Daima in the weeks and months ahead, so be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest Dragon Ball news.