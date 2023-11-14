Dragon Ball creator’s underrated manga gets an anime series

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has created several underrated manga, and one of them is finally getting an anime series after 24 years. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

There’s no doubt that Dragon Ball is one of the most popular franchises in the world, which is why it always overshadows the creator’s other manga series. Akira Toriyama has created several manga series over the span of his career.

One of them, Sand Land, is a short manga series that was published in 2000. It was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump but soon got lost in the endless stream of Shonen manga. Additionally, it was later compiled in a single volume.

After more than two decades, the manga got an anime movie, and now a series has just been confirmed. Delve deeper to find out more about this upcoming anime series based on the Dragon Ball creator’s manga Sand Land.

Dragon Ball creator’s Sand Land manga gets an anime series

Disney+ Star Japan announced that Akira Toriyama’s SAND LAND manga will be adapted into an anime series named SAND LAND: THE SERIES. It will premiere in spring 2024 on Disney+ Star’s “STAR Anime Series” programming. The anime’s key visual has also been revealed by Disney+.

The manga also got an anime movie that hit the Japanese theatres on August 18, 2023. The film had its global premiere screening on July 22 at this year’s Comic-Con International San Diego, and it will be released in North America in 2024.

The anime series will include previously unseen footage from the SAND LAND movie, iconic scenes from the original manga, and a new tale written by Toriyama that follows from the film. Furthermore, it will also feature returning cast and staff members from the film.

As per Viz, the official synopsis of Sand Land is, “In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help…and got the king’s son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together, the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits, and the deadliest foe of all… the King’s army itself!”

