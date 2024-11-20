Dragon Ball’s best fight doesn’t involve Goku or Vegeta 

Dragon Ball turns 40 years old today (I know, we feel more ancient than Old Kai right now), so we thought it would be fun to look back on the series’ greatest battle.

The question is, though, what is the best fight in Dragon Ball? After all, Dragon Ball made its name on the back of impressive fight scenes, wild action, and watching smug villains get their just desserts.

So, is the best fight Goku and Vegeta’s grueling battle in the Saiyan Saga? Could the iconic transformation into a Super Saiyan clinch it for Goku versus Frieza? Or maybe we’re old school and like the impressive choreography of Tien and Goku’s first bout?

Honestly, it’s none of those fights. In fact, the best fight in Dragon Ball doesn’t involve Goku or Vegeta. It’s Gohan versus Cell.

Perfect Cell

Toei

What makes Cell and Gohan’s duel a classic? Well, it’s got less to do with the fight itself and more to do with the setup. You see, Cell isn’t quite like other Dragon Ball villains. He’s just as smug as Frieza and Vegeta were, but unlike those awful aliens, he had the power to back up his self-satisfied boasts.

So when Goku fought him in the opening round of the Cell Games, there was horror in Cell’s arrogant triumph. Cell claimed he was the strongest in the universe, and he wasn’t lying. As Cell smacked Goku about without ever having to tap into his full power, we were denied the cathartic thrill of seeing our hero teach a bad guy a richly deserved lesson; instead, all we got was the cold chill of poetic justice denied.

What’s worse is that Cell was further emboldened by the power difference between Goku and himself. Basically, he started to believe his hype, and when Gohan tagged in to take down the terrible android, Cell was so unimpressed by the young Saiyan that he started to torture the Z-Fighters.

Not so perfect now…

Toei

Yet we all know what happened next. Cell arrogantly believed he could push Gohan’s buttons and walk away from the victor, but things didn’t pan out that way. Gohan was so enraged by Cell’s viciousness that he went beyond Super Saiyan, unlocking a whole new level of power (which also happens to be the most satisfying transformation in the show’s run), which allowed him to humble the android in just one or two blows.

In mere moments, Cell went from being the scariest villain in the universe to a blubbering mess. He was so terrified of Gohan that Cell – a literal man-eating bug-lizard mockery of a man – had the audacity to label the Saiyan a monster. What made this all the sweeter was how humiliating this all was for Cell.

The pompous villain lost his prized perfect form, was forced to self-destruct, and even when Cell returned from blowing himself up (it happens more than you’d think in Dragon Ball) stronger than ever, he was still no match for a one-armed Gohan.

That’s why I love this fight; there’s such an incredible feeling of relief while watching Cell brought so low so quickly. It’s like seeing a school bully get knocked out by the person they’ve been tormenting for years. It feels like justice. And that’s not something you normally feel while watching Dragon Ball.

