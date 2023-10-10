Can Dracula appear in Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2? Possibilities explored

Dracula is the most pivotal character in the Castlevania video game series and the original animated TV series. His absence was intensely felt in the first season of Castlevania: Nocturne, so here we explore the possibilities of his appearance in Season 2 of the Netflix original.

Dracula served as the main antagonist of the Castlevania original animated series, who was eventually killed by Alucard, Trevor, and Sypha in Season 2. However, Tepes and his human wife were rescued from hell by the Grim Reaper, Death, and Saint Germain in Season 4.

So, as the big baddie of the series made a comeback in the original series, why didn’t he make it to Castlevania: Nocturne Season 1? Well, it’s understandable because Nocturne does not revolve around the old characters but the new ones.

Although Nocturne has given us several exciting characters, be it the good ones or the bad ones, Alucard is the one who makes fans even happier. Now, as we have seen Dracula’s son setting foot in the Nocturne universe, we hope to see Tepes in the series as well.

Can Dracula Tepes make a comeback in Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2?

Dracula married a human named Lisa at the start of the Castlevania original series. She became a reason Tepes eliminated the hatred for humans from his heart. However, when some people burned Lisa alive, calling her a witch, Tepes vowed to kill them all to avenge his wife’s death.

Trevor then stepped in to fight the evil along with his ally Sypha. Afterward, the duo was joined by Alucard, Dracula’s own son, because he believed that his father was being impulsive, and he also knew that if his mother was alive, she wouldn’t want to see Dracula committing Genocide.

In Season 2, Trevor and Dracula have an intense fight, but when Alucard comes in between, Tepes gives up and accepts death at the hands of his own son. However, in Season 4, Death restores him and his wife for his selfish reasons. Specifically, he wanted to use Dracula and Lisa as his marionettes. But in the end, Trevor was the one to free his biggest enemy, the Grim Reaper. So, Tepes once again developed a soft corner for humans and started his new life with Lisa in London.

As we know, Castlevania: Nocturne takes place 300 years after the original series, so we can’t hope to see Lisa as Tepes never wanted to transform her into a vampire, so her human life wouldn’t have allowed her to live for these many years. But Tepes is a Dracula, and entities of his kind do not die, so he is undoubtedly alive somewhere.

Though we haven’t come across any source confirming his arrival in the Nocturne universe, as Alucard made a surprise entry, we might also get to see his father. Moreover, it’s worth pointing out that as Lisa changed the blood-sucker’s perception towards the humans, there are possibilities that this time Dracula will fight for the good. Also, as Alucard’s appearance was different in Nocturne, Tepes might also flaunt a different look if the character makes a comeback in the spin-off.

You can check out our other Castlevania coverage here and our other anime coverage here.