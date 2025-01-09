Senku and Ryusui’s duel in Dr. Stone Season 4 is the most unexpected twist yet

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 1 has finally debuted – and amazingly, it’s Senku and Ryusui who are coming to blows in the brand-new storyline.

After creating the Kingdom of Science and wiping out Tsukasa’s opposing empire, Senku is setting his sights on a much bigger goal. As the franchise of the binge-worthy TV show comes to an end, it’s time for the team to take down the enemies on the moon and revive as many citizens as they can.

To achieve this, Senku needs to take the crew of the Perseus to the new world (aka North America) to gather supplies. But this is anime after all, so expect foes to be lying in wait when they get there.

The Perseus has already set sail, but Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 1 reveals there’s a massive bust-up while at sea… and it’s the most unexpected twist. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Why do Ryusui and Senku fight in Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 1?

Ryusui and Senku fight in Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 1 over which route they’ll take to get to North America. Ryusui wants to take the straightforward Rhumb Line, while Senku vouches for the Great Circle Route.

Crunchyroll

They’ve already set sail from Tokyo at this point, charting a course towards their North American destination point of San Francisco. Ryusui believes it will take 70 days to reach the US, while Senku believes it can be done in 40.

Ryusui’s Rhumb line goes directly across the sea from one location to another, meaning the crew is under the least amount of stress and exhaustion possible. Senku’s Great Circle Route could shave 30 days off their route, but Ryusui believes that puts the crew at severe risk.

On a map, the two look drastically different in length, but across a spherical globe, it’s clear Senku’s choice is much shorter. In order to establish who will win, the pair duel… in the least expected way possible.

Instead of a classic magic sparring session or an all-out physical fight, Ryusui and Senku go up against each other in a game of poker. This takes the rest of the crew completely by surprise – and it’s certainly not something we’re expecting either.

Crunchyroll

We still see the team tap into their special abilities, but it’s all a lot more subtle. Ryusui picks Gen as his second-hand man at the table, while Senku chooses Kohaku. From there, it’s essentially a messy battle between Gen and Kohaku, who are almost constantly accusing the other of underhand tricks.

Kohaku is actually right, though. Gen tried to use a basic method of distraction – involving sugar and a beetle that is naturally attracted to it – in order to get Ryusui the best hand possible while the others weren’t looking. It’s all for nothing, though. Senku already lacquered the cards in the deck he needed with an invisible urushi coating (which he’s allergic to), meaning he triumphs.

Does Ryusui like Senku?

Yes. The pair have a great deal of respect for each other, even if their ideas sometimes conflict with one another.

Crunchyroll

Don’t get it twisted – these two are definitely friends. However, their talents make their connection an interesting and often taxing dynamic.

Originally, Senku released Ryusui because he needed an experienced sailor for his mission, and was immediately in awe of his skill set. However, Ryusui often finds the fact that Senku makes everything about him incredibly devious.

In earlier seasons, Ryusui mentions that if they met in the pre-petrification world, he would have hired Senku for his company. Deep down, Ryusui and Francois both know Senku is essential to Ryusui getting what he wants out of life.

They have also previously agreed on procuring a former attacking aircraft en route to America.

Dr. Stone Science Future (aka Season 4) is now streaming on Crunchyroll weekly.

